Centre mulls aligning state polls with Lok Sabha 2019 elections: Report

New Delhi: Several state elections might be conducted alongside the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

The government is mulling aligning the state elections to be held in November-December 2018 with the General elections. The general elections, due in April 2019, could be preponed.

Discussions, currently being held behind doors, are exploring possibilities on how to conduct them over a period of time, if not in one go, informs a Times of India report.

The idea is to reduce financial burden and help conduct elections over certain frame of time that doesn't disturb governance at state levels, a view reiterated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

To make it happen, the government is looking at statutory provision that allow elections to be held within six months of being due. This can be introduced by the Election Commission and doesn't require any amendment to the Constitution.

Former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash C Kashyap and a group of secretaries are a part of the core group discussing the matter.

Procuring a political consensus across the country might be a challenge for the centre.

Sources suggest, Lok Sabha 2019 elections can be aligned with state elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Rajasthan. Except for Mizoram, BJP or BJP alliance is ruling in office in other states. Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha state polls could be aligned with the Lok Sabha Elections, if incumbent parties agree.