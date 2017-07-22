close
Centre received 97 complaints of online trolling through social media in 2016

A total number of 97 complaints of online trolling and harassment through social media was registered last year, the Minister of State for Women and Child Development said.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 11:47
New Delhi: A total number of 97 complaints of online trolling and harassment through social media was registered last year, said the Minister of State for Women and Child Development Krishna Raj on Friday.

While addressing on the fifth day of the Monsoon Session in Parliament, she informed that the ministry has set up a cell to report complaints relating to online trolling and harassment with effect from July, 2016.

In 2016, the ministry had launched a campaign where cyber crime complaints could to be registered to the social media handles of the ministry.

At present, the ministry is operating a grievance redressal cell where women and children across the nation can lodge direct complaints via email.

According to reports of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), as many as 1203 cases were registered in 2013, followed by 758 in 2014 and 816 in 2015 under publishing or transmitting of obscene or sexually explicit content in electronic form.

The record also included a total number of 599 and 606 cases of insult to the modesty of women during 2014 and 2015 respectively.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

Monsoon Session in ParliamentKrishna RajNCRBonline trollingMinister of State for Women and Child DevelopmentNational Crime records Bureau

