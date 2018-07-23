हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan lynching

Centre seeks report from Rajasthan government on Alwar lynching

The deceased 28-year-old Akbar Khan was beaten up by a mob on suspicion of being a cow smuggler in Lalawandi village in Alwar on last Saturday.

Jaipur: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday sought a report from the Rajasthan government over the alleged lynching of a man in Alwar district on the suspicion of cow smuggling.

The Home Ministry asked the Rajasthan government to provide details of the incident, the action taken to punish those involved in it and the steps taken to restore peace, an official said. The report has been sought as early as possible, the official said.

A petition has, meanwhile, been filed in the top court seeking a case of contempt of court against the Rajasthan government. The plea is expected to be taken by up for hearing on August 20, when the court is also slated to hear pleas concerning rise in lynching incidents in the country.

The Rajasthan Police has also set up a high-level committee to probe the allegations of delay against the Alwar police in taking Khan to a hospital after he was allegedly lynched on the suspicion of cow smuggling.

Sources told Zee News that the police personnel first had taken the cows to a shelter at a distance of 10 km, and then took the victim to the hospital.

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said that he had taken cognisance of media reports that there was delay by the police in taking the victim to the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies)

