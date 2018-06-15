हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chandigarh pollution

Chandigarh remains hidden under blanket of dust, rain unlikely till end of June

IMD says there could be some relief in the next 48 to 72 hours.

Chandigarh remains hidden under blanket of dust, rain unlikely till end of June
ANI Photo

Chandigarh continues to remain under a thick blanket of dust that has resulted in visibility dropping and many people complaining of breathing problems.

The haze over the city has hampered daily life and has taken a toll on flight operations in the city. Several flights have been either diverted or delayed with Indigo even cancelling operations to and from the city. According to reports, passengers headed for Dubai have been taken to Delhi by road for their international flights.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), there would be some respite from the dust in the next three days. "A thick blanket of dust prevails. There seems like there will be some respite from these conditions in the next 48 to 72 hours. Monsoon is still in the weak phase but there are chances of its revival by the end of this month," S Paul, Director at IMD, told news agency ANI.

On Thursday, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) had prohibited construction activities and had said that the situation is being monitored closely.

Several north Indian cities have seen a spike in dust levels with even Delhi and NCR recently bearing the brunt of it. Pollution levels reached alarming levels across the city with the Environment Ministry blaming dust-bearing winds from Rajasthan for it. People have been advised to remain indoors even as environmental experts have warned that pollution may not be a seasonal phenomena any longer.

Meanwhile, medical experts have especially warned children, elderly and those with breathing disorders to take special precautions.

Tags:
Chandigarh pollutionChandigarh air pollutionChandigarh airportIMD

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close