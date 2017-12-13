Chanting mantras, ringing bells no longer allowed in Amarnath cave: NGT

NEW DELHI: Devotees will no longer be allowed to chant mantras or shout 'jaykaras' in the Amarnath cave, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) said on Wednesday. The NGT also said that there should be no ringing of bells.

As per the order of the green panel, devotees cannot carry their mobiles or belongings beyond the last check post. The shrine board has been asked to consider making a storeroom where people can keep their belongings.

From the last check post, the board said, a single line of people should be made for devotees to walk towards the cave.

The NGT had recently pulled up the Amarnath Shrine Board and asked them what they have done to provide infrastructure facilities to pilgrims travelling to the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.

"You have allowed shops on path near the shrine. There are no proper facilities for toilets. Do you even know how humiliating this is for women. Why have you not provided proper infrastructural facilities for pilgrims. You are giving priority to commercial activities over pilgrims. This is unfair. The sanctity of the shrine has to be maintained,” NGT had said in November.

Amarnath cave shrine is considered to be one of the holiest shrines in Hinduism. The cave itself is covered with snow most of the year except for a short period of time in summer when it is open for pilgrims.