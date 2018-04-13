Check bieap.gov.in for Andhra Pradesh 11th Inter Exam Result 2018: AP Intermediate Class 11th Result 2018 declared

The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate first year results 2018 were declared on Friday by the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP on its official website bieap.gov.in. As per reports, Krishna, West Godavari and Guntur districts are the top three places in terms of pass percentage in the first year Andhra Pradesh Intermediate first year results 2018.

The first year exams commenced on February 28.

How to check AP intermediate first year results 2018:

1. Visit the official website bieap.gov.in or manabadi.com

2. Click on the "Results" link displayed prominently on the screen

3. Enter your roll number, mother's name and date of birth and click enter.

4. The results will be displayed on the screen

Candidates must download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Last year, the results of AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results were declared on April 13. However, this year, the results of the 2018 Andhra Pradesh Intermediate second year (class 12) were declared on Thursday. The decision to declare the results on different dates was reportedly taken because the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP wanted to reduce a significant burden from the servers so that students are able to access their results easily.