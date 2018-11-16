हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways

Chhath Puja across rail tracks as locals in Punjab 'forget' Dussehra mishap

Despite cops and local authorities urging locals to use designated level crossings, they remained adamant on crossing the rail tracks at randomly.

Chhath Puja across rail tracks as locals in Punjab &#039;forget&#039; Dussehra mishap
Play

New Delhi: At least 61 people had died during Dussehra celebrations after being mowed down by a train near Amritsar last month. Memories of the horrific tragedy may have already begun fading with participants in Chhath Puja near Bhatinda making the same grievous mistake recently.

Earlier this week, locals gathered for Chhath Puja near Bhatinda and opted to cross a busy railway track without a care for trains that use the route at relatively high speeds. The local administration and cops kept urging people to use designated level crossings but their warnings fell on deaf ears. Even women, some with small children in their arms, too kept ignoring the authorities as they made their way to a local ghat.

Such incidents show that while the administration is almost always slammed after a tragedy, the onus of safety lies also on people at large. In the case of the Amritsar train tragedy, Railways had defenced the train driver and itself by saying that rail tracks are meant for trains and not people. It had said at the time that the driver of the train which ran over people had managed to slow down but it was not possible to halt completely.

While rail-related accidents have come down in recent years, the tragedy near Amritsar served as a grim reminder that more needs to be done. And the incident near Bhatinda serves as an even grimmer reminder that people themselves should be more aware and be made accountable for their safety.

Tags:
Indian RailwaysRailwaysAmritsar train mishapDussehra mishap

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close