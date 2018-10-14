Chhattisgarh: BJP files complaint against Congress for tweeting Indian map with part of Kashmir missing

The Chhattisgarh unit of the BJP on Sunday filed a complaint against Congress for posting a picture of the Indian map with a part of Kashmir missing on the Twitter account of Chhattisgarh Congress.

A case has been registered under certain sections of cybercrime, said SHO Yadumani Sidar of Civil Lines as reported by news agency ANI. An investigation has been initiated in the matter added Sidar.

The BJP workers of Raipur took to Twitter saying that this act mirrors the mentality of the Congress and their intention to break the unity of India.

Responding to the incident, a Congress party member, Jayavardhan Birsa, clarified that the picture was a printing mistake that happened while it was being compressed. He also said that as the party stands for the integrity of the nation it had immediately removed the picture and rendered an apology.