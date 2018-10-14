हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh: BJP files complaint against Congress for tweeting Indian map with part of Kashmir missing

"A case has been registered under certain sections of cyber crime. Investigation underway," said Sidar.

Chhattisgarh: BJP files complaint against Congress for tweeting Indian map with part of Kashmir missing
Twitter/@BJP4CGState

The Chhattisgarh unit of the BJP on Sunday filed a complaint against Congress for posting a picture of the Indian map with a part of Kashmir missing on the Twitter account of Chhattisgarh Congress. 

A case has been registered under certain sections of cybercrime, said SHO Yadumani Sidar of Civil Lines as reported by news agency ANI. An investigation has been initiated in the matter added Sidar. 

"A case has been registered under certain sections of cybercrime. Investigation underway," said Sidar.

The BJP workers of Raipur took to Twitter saying that this act mirrors the mentality of the Congress and their intention to break the unity of India.

Responding to the incident, a Congress party member, Jayavardhan Birsa, clarified that the picture was a printing mistake that happened while it was being compressed. He also said that as the party stands for the integrity of the nation it had immediately removed the picture and rendered an apology.

Tags:
ChhattisgarhBJPCongressIndian map

Must Watch