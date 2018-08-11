हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh launches 'Tiffin Yojana' for poor labourers

The state government launched "MNREGA Mazdoor Tiffin Yogana" to distribute tiffin boxes to over 10 lakh labourers in the city. 

Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh launches &#039;Tiffin Yojana&#039; for poor labourers
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@drramansingh

CHHATTISGARH: Cheif Minister Raman Singh on Friday launched the "Mukhyamantri MNREGA Mazdoor Tiffin Vitaran Yojana" wherein the state will distribute tiffin boxes to over 10 lakh labourers for free. 

Addressing an event at Balbir Singh Juneja indoor stadium in Budha Talab, Singh said that around 10.83 lakh labourers would be given three-box tiffin sets in the next 45 days and called it an effort to bring prosperity into the lives of the poor.

He said, "The government has come forward with many beneficial schemes for the labourers. One among them is Tiffin Yojana that comes under Mahatma Gandhi Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Yojana in which around 10, 80,000 labourers will be given tiffins in a month."

He said that carrying food in tiffin boxes will keep it fresh and help workers avoid diseases.

"The labourers in Chhattisgarh will be given healthy food through Manrega Mazdoor Tiffin Yojna," Singh added.

Singh went on with distributing tiffin boxes at the function. 

Speaking on the occasion, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ajay Chandrakar claimed that Chhattisgarh was the only state in the country which provided wages to women workers enrolled under MNREGA even during maternity leave.

He said that 70 per cent of the labourers were paid wages within 15 days.

(With Agency Inputs)

Tags:
ChhattisgarhlabourersMNREGATiffin boxesFree tiffin boxesCM Raman SinghRaman Singh Chhattisgarh

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close