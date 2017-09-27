Yashwant Sinha launches attack on PM Modi, Chidambaram says 'truth prevails'

Veteran Bhartiya Janata Party leader Yashwant Sinha on Wednesday launched a full-blown attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government criticising the Centre of its economic policies. Sinha's criticism was echoed by another former Finance minister P Chidambaram who said that "no matter what Power does, ultimately Truth will prevail."

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram quoted Yashwant Sinha and questioned whether 'power' will admit the 'truth' that economy is sinking. "Instilling fear in the minds of the people is the name of the new game, says Yashwant Sinha," Chidambaram tweeted.

TRUTH 1: "The growth rate of 5.7% is actually 3.7% or less " says Yashwant Sinha. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 27, 2017

TRUTH 2: "Instilling fear in the minds of the people is the name of the new game" says Yashwant Sinha. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 27, 2017

Chidambaram's comments came after Yashwant Sinha in an editorial wrote that the Indian economy is in a mess. "I shall be failing in my national duty if I did not speak up even now against the mess the finance minister has made of the economy," he said.

Criticising Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Sinha recalled in his write up how despite losing the Lok Sabha election from Amritsar, he was made the Finance Minister. "One may recall that in similar circumstances Atal Bihari Vajpayee had refused to appoint Jaswant Singh and Pramod Mahajan, two of his closest colleagues in the party, to his cabinet in 1998," Singh wrote.

Calling him a 'lucky finance minister', Sinha claimed that the government had an unprecedented bonanza due to depressed global crude oil prices but the opportunity was wasted. Taking potshots at Modi's humble beginnings, the former finance minister in the BJP government said: "The prime minister claims that he has seen poverty from close quarters. His finance minister is working over-time to make sure that all Indians also see it from equally close quarters."