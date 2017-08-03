close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu eyes cost effective mass transit systems in Andhra Pradesh

In the review meeting held on Wednesday with the CRDA, Chief Minister Naidu discussed cost effective measures for mass transit systems that includes Elevated BRTS and light metro.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 08:53

Amaravati: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had a review meeting with Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) officials, discussing the cost effective mass transit systems.

In the review meeting held on Wednesday with the CRDA, Chief Minister Naidu discussed cost effective measures for mass transit systems that includes Elevated BRTS and light metro.

The Vijayawada Metro Rail project is proposed by N. Chandrababu Naidu to reduce traffic congestion in the city and the survey work for the project began in 2014.RVR Associates was appointed to conduct household and traffic surveys.

The completion of these two surveys was done following which topographical, environmental and soil surveys were also conducted.

A detailed project report on the Vijayawada Metro was submitted by Principal Advisor of DMRC, E.Sreedharan to the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on April 27, 2015.The operation is estimated to start by 2020.

TAGS

Andhra PradeshVijayawadaChief Minister N. Chandrababu NaiduCapital Region Development AuthorityMetro Rail project

From Zee News

WorldAsia

No decision on Indus Water Treaty yet; Indo-Pak talks on: W...

World

Venezuela attorney general opens probe into voting `fraud`

WorldAsia

Myanmar not setting up trading zone at India border

Mumbai shocker: 16-year-old boy ‘raped’ for a year by 15 boys
MaharashtraMumbai

Mumbai shocker: 16-year-old boy ‘raped’ for a year by 15 bo...

WorldAsia

US says ''grave'' consequences if Syria...

AmericasWorld

New White House chief of staff assures attorney general his...

India

China planting misinformation: Defence expert on Beijing...

Congress shaming itself by opposing I-T raid on Karnataka minister Shivakumar: BJP
Karnataka

Congress shaming itself by opposing I-T raid on Karnataka m...

World

UN urges all countries to keep weapons from terrorist group...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Niti Aayog’s hands-off approach

The abuse of rape laws is far too rampant in India

DNA Edit | Fighting black property: Aadhaar for real-estate registrations a right step

Lower staff satisfactions can lead to financial fraud

Ahmed Patel’s defeat is Sonia Gandhi's defeat