Cyclone Sagar: IMD warns of high-speed winds over Gulf of Aden

NEW DELHI: The cyclone 'Sagar' over the Gulf of Aden moved further west-southwestwards during the past 24 hours and lay centered at 08:30 hrs IST of May 18, 2018 over Gulf of Aden near latitude 12.2 degrees North and longitude 46.3 degrees East; about 140 km east-southeast of Aden (Yemen) and 820 km west-southwest of Socotra Islands.

It is very likely to continue to move west-southwestwards and weaken gradually after 12 hours and cross Somalia coast near about longitude 44 degrees East around noon of May 19, 2018 as a cyclonic storm with wind speed 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph.

Warning:

(i) Wind warning:

Gale winds speed reaching 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph is very likely around the system centre covering the Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas of west-central and southwest Arabian Sea during the next 12 hrs and gradual decrease thereafter becoming 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph during subsequent 12 hours.

(ii) Sea condition:

Sea condition will be high to very high around the system centre covering the Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas of west-central and southwest Arabian Sea during next 24 hrs.

(iii) Fishermen Warning

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas of west-central and southwest Arabian Sea during next 48 hrs.