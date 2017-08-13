close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Chinese airline staff 'misbehave' with Indians, Delhi takes up matter with Beijing

The matter has been taken up with the Shanghai Foreign Affairs Office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry and Pudong airport authorities after it was brought to the notice of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, sources told PTI.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 16:48
Chinese airline staff &#039;misbehave&#039; with Indians, Delhi takes up matter with Beijing

Beijing: India has taken up with China a complaint filed by an Indian passenger alleging misbehaviour with Indians at the Shanghai Pudong international airport by the staff of a Chinese airline, sources said on Sunday.

The matter has been taken up with the Shanghai Foreign Affairs Office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry and Pudong airport authorities after it was brought to the notice of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, sources told PTI.

Meanwhile, China Eastern Airlines has denied the allegation saying that after checking related materials and the airport CCTV footage, it found news reports about the incident did not conform to the fact, state-run Xinhua news agency reported last night.

"Instead, the airlines employees offered meticulous service," the airline said in a statement.

The company claimed that it is dedicated to providing quality flight service for passengers around the world.

Earlier, media reports said that North American Punjabi Association executive director Satnam Singh Chahal wrote to Swaraj alleging that he noticed that at the exit gate of the airplane for wheelchair passengers, ground staff was insulting transit Indian passengers.

Chahal, who travelled on August 6 by China Eastern Airlines flight from New Delhi to San Francisco, had to stop at Shanghai Pudong to catch his next flight of the same airlines for San Francisco. He said when he complained to concerned Airlines he was shouted down by the official.

"I noticed from their body language that they were frustrated from the rising border tension between India and China," Chahal was quoted as saying in the letter, apparently referring to the nearly two-month long standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at Doklam in Sikkim section.

Chahal even suggested to Swaraj to issue an advisory for Indian transit travellers to avoid transiting through China.

Last month, China had issued a safety advisory to its nationals in India to pay close attention to their safety and take precaution for their security to avoid being affected by prevailing anti-China sentiment.

TAGS

Chinese airline staffIndiansDelhiBeijingShanghai Pudong International AirportChinese airline

From Zee News

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to PM Narendra Modi to ban online Blue Whale game
Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to PM Narendra Modi to b...

WorldAsia

Hundreds of Buddhists protest against aid agencies in Myanm...

Claiming support of 14 state units, Sharad Yadav faction to present itself as real JD(U)
Bihar

Claiming support of 14 state units, Sharad Yadav faction to...

Terrorists in Kashmir under pressure, stone pelters have dwindled: Arun Jaitley
India

Terrorists in Kashmir under pressure, stone pelters have dw...

Death toll in Nepal floods and landslides reaches 49
WorldAsia

Death toll in Nepal floods and landslides reaches 49

Army pays tribute to soldiers killed in Shopian encounter
Jammu and Kashmir

Army pays tribute to soldiers killed in Shopian encounter

Maharashtra

Tuition class owner held for rape in Thane

&#039;Sankalp se Siddhi&#039; will help us achieve a corruption-free India: Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar
India

'Sankalp se Siddhi' will help us achieve a corrup...

WorldAsia

Senior Afghan Islamic State members killed in US air strik...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

British Raj: The good, the bad and the ugly

A saga of botched opportunities

The untold suffering of cross-border prisoners

A Hoshiarpur library that survived the partition

Classic dilemma: Is today’s art music trapped in a bubble?