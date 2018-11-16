हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India China

Chinese Military inducts new water squadron for patrolling at Pangong Tso

Soldiers from both sides performed yoga together at over 16,000 feet in Eastern Ladakh to mark the growing trust.

Chinese Military inducts new water squadron for patrolling at Pangong Tso

New Delhi: China's People Liberation Army (PLA) has deployed fast patrolling boats at Pangong Tso lake of Ladakh to surveillance border activities. As per the latest Intelligence input, a special water squadron also called as Zhong Dui is garrisoned at Pangong Tso. 

PLA's Special squadron is part of its 'Mountain Top National Gate Fleet' which is able to carry high tech navigational and communication equipment. The high-speed boats of PLA have the capacity to house 5-7 soldiers at one time.

"With the help of special water squadron PLA will be able to move very fast and if any tense situation arises in the future it will help them to respond it immediately. We are analysing of the operational impacts on patrolling or transgressions in Pangong Tso Lake area," said an Intelligence officer. 

However, after the Doklam incident, the Indo China border is peaceful and regular Border Personnel Meeting between both armies has been increased. Soldiers from both sides also performed yoga together at over 16,000 feet in Eastern Ladakh to mark the growing trust.

A major scuffled happened in 2017 when Chinese soldiers entered into Indian territory along the bank of Pangong Lake in Ladakh resulting in stone pelting that caused minor injuries to people on both sides.

