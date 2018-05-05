CISCE ICSE, ISC Results 2018: Scorecard, Pass Certificate to be available on DigiLocker

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 and Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 Results 2018 are likely to be declared by May 25. The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations will declare the results of the ICSE and ISC examinations will on its official website - cisce.org

The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations has decided that from 2018 onwards, the Council will make the digitally signed copies of the Statement of Marks and Pass Certificate available for the candidates taking the ICSE and ISC Examinations through the DigiLocker facility. The DigiLocker facility is established by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeitY). In addition, candidates taking the ISC Examination will also be provided the digitally signed copies of the Migration Certificate from the DigiLocker facility.

Here is how you can get a DigiLocker account?

- Keep your mobile number handy. Your mobile number will be authenticated by sending an OTP (one-time password) followed by selecting a username and password. By following this process your DigiLocker account will be created.

- After you have successfully created your DigiLocker account, you can provide your Aadhaar number (issued by UIDAI) to avail additional services. Providing the Aadhaar number is voluntarily and not compulsory.

The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations was so constituted to secure suitable representation of Government of India, State Governments/Union Territories in which there are Schools affiliated to the Council, the Inter-State Board for Anglo-Indian Education, the Association of Indian Universities, the Association of Heads of Anglo-Indian Schools, the Indian Public Schools' Conference, the Association of Schools for the ISC Examination and members co-opted by the Executive Committee of the Council.

DigiLocker is targeted at paperless governance. It offers customers the convenience of uploading and accessing key documents on a single platform.