CISCE results 2018 at cisce.org: ISC Class 12 results, ICSE Class 10 results at 3 pm on May 14

ISC, ICSE result 2018: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will announce the ISC Class 12 results 2018 and ICSE Class 10 results 2018 on it's official website cisce.org on Monday, May 14, at 3 pm. “Class X (ICSE) & Class XII (ISC) Year 2018 Examination Results will be declared on Monday, 14th May 2018 at 03:00 PM,” said a notice on the official website.

Candidates can also check their results on examresults.net.

How to check the ISC Class 12 results, ICSE Class 10 results:

- Visit to the official website cisce.org or examresults.net

- For Class 10th results, click on ICSE Result 2018 and for Class 12th results, click on ISC Result 2018.

- Enter the roll number and registration number in the required space

- Enter the 'Submit' button

- You will now be able to view and download the ICSE Results 2018 and ISC Results 2018. Save the copy of the scorecard for future use reference.

A total of 10,88,891 students appeared for ISC Class 12 exams 2018, out of which 6,28,865 were boys and 4,60,026 were girls. Over 16 lakhs students appeared for Class 10 board exams this time.

The pass percentage for ICSE Class 10th in 2017 was 98.53 per cent while for ISC Class 12th was 96.47 per cent. The ICSE offers 57 subjects and the ISC offers 50 subjects to students. In 2017, 94,957 boys and 77,765 girls had cleared the ICSE Class 10 exams. In ISC, 37,872 boys passed while 33,161 girls cleared the Class 12th examination.

In 2017, ICSE and ISC results were announced on May 29.



The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) was founded in the year 1958. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) was granted permission to conduct the public examination in the year 1973.The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts ISC and ICSE examination annually. Apart from the ISC 12th board examination and ICSE 10th board examination also conducts Certificate of Vocational Education Examination, which was developed in accordance with the guidelines of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).