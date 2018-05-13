CISCE results 2018: A look at the highlights of last year's exam results

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will announce the ISC Class 12 results 2018 and ICSE Class 10 results 2018 on its official website cisce.org on Monday, May 14 at 3 pm. In a notification on the official website, the board said: "Class X (ICSE) & Class XII (ISC) Year 2018 Examination Results will be declared on Monday, 14th May 2018 at 03:00 PM."

Ahead of the results, here is a look at the highlights of last year's Class 10 and Class 12 results:

ICSE 2017 examinations highlights:

- 2,106 schools presented candidates in India and Abroad for the ICSE Examination in 2017.

- Total 1,75,299 candidates appeared for the ICSE Examination in 2017 including 96,770 boys and 78,529 girls

- 94,957 boys passed in ICSE and 1,813 remained unsuccessful

- 77,765 girls passed in ICSE and 764 remained unsuccessful

- The pass percentage for ICSE was per cent and girls did better than boys at the ICSE Examination

- The pass percentage obtained in the major subjects in the ICSE Examination:

English 99.82%; Bengali 99.80%; Hindi 99.93%; History, Civics & Geography 98.84%; Mathematics 95.63%; Science 98.66%; Commercial Studies 97.87%; Economics 94.09%; Physical Education 99.97%; Computer Applications 99.99%; Economic Applications 99.97%; Commercial Applications 99.96%

ISC 2017 examinations highlights:

- 988 schools presented candidates in India and Abroad for the ISC Examinations in 2017

- Total 73,633 candidates appeared for the ISC Examination in 2017 including 39,703 boys and 33,930 girls

- 37,872 boys passed in ISC and 1,831 remained unsuccessful

- 33,161 girls passed in ISC and 769 remained unsuccessful

- The pass percentage for ISC was 96.56 per cent and girls did better than boys at the ISC Examination

- The pass percentage obtained in the major subjects in the ISC Examination:

English 99.50%; Bengali 99.84%; Hindi 99.51%; Economics 90.15%; Commerce 95.52%; Accounts 92.30%; Mathematics 90.67%; Physics 96.69%; Chemistry 98.51%; Biology 98.14%; Computer Science 99.64%

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) was founded in the year 1958. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts ISC and ICSE examination annually. Apart from the ISC 12th board examination and ICSE 10th board examination also conducts Certificate of Vocational Education Examination, which was developed in accordance with the guidelines of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).