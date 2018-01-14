CJI vs SC judges: Crisis will be resolved, says Justice Joseph amid reports of CJI Misra meeting judges

NEW DELHI: Two days after four Supreme Court judges accused Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra of assigning cases selectively, Justice Kurian Joseph – one of the four rebel judges – said on Saturday that they acted solely in the interest of judiciary and justice.

“Stood up for justice and judiciary,” he said in Malayalam when local television news channels approached him at his ancestral home in Kalady near Kochi. “An issue has come to attention. It will certainly be solved,” he said.

Attorney General KK Venugopal on Saturday expressed hope that the crisis in the top court would soon be "settled", further adding that the entire press conference could have been avoided.

"Let`s hope everything works out very well. I am sure everything will be settled," he said.

CJI Misra may meet the 'rebel' Supreme Court judges on Sunday to resolve the problems raked up by them even as two of the dissenting justices on Saturday sought to play down the issue, IANS reported.

There's no official confirmation of the same yet.

Three of the four rebel judges are away from the national capital and are expected to return on Sunday afternoon.

On Friday, four senior judges of the Supreme Court slammed CJI Misra saying that the democracy of the nation is at stake.

In a press meet, the four 'rebel judges' - Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurien Joseph had said that 'things were not in order' at the apex court.

The top judges had launched a sharp attack on Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra for 'ignoring the concerns voiced by them'.

"Administration of the Supreme Court is not in order. Many things less than desirable have happened in the last few months. We owe a responsibility to the institution and the nation," Justice Chelameswar had said during the press conference.