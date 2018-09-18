Class 10 girl gang-raped by 4 senior students; Principal, wife arrested for terminating pregnancy

DEHRADUN: A Class 10 student of Dehradun school was allegedly gang-raped in school by four students.

The incident took place on August 14 but recently came to light after someone tipped off the police.

Immediately after the sexual assault, the 16-year-old victim informed her sister who studies in the same school.

Soon after, she sick and was discovered to be pregnant. This is when the school management – including the principal, wife and the hostel caretaker – stepped in and destroyed circumstantial evidence. They also made the victim undergo an abortion by allegedly forcing her to consume drugs.

Later, the sisters, who live in boarding, informed their parents.

“It is a month-old incident and has come to light only now. School had tried to hide the matter. All nine accused - five staff and four students have been arrested. Action will be taken,” said Additional Director General (Law & Order).

All the four accused students are 17-year-olds and study in senior class.

The police has detained the accused boys and five staff members, including the principal, administrator and hostel caretaker.

This comes days after the recent report of Rewari rape case, where a 19-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped at Kanina in Haryana's Mahendergarh district last week.