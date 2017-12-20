हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Assembly Election Results 2017

Gujarat

Himachal

Cockroach on food plate at Air India VIP lounge, airline says sorry

An Air India passenger did not have the most pleasurable experience while eating her food at the VIP lounge of Air India at Delhi airport. The passenger, journalist Harinder Baweja, found a cockroach on her food plate at the lounge.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 20, 2017, 19:22 PM IST
Comments |
Cockroach on food plate at Air India VIP lounge, airline says sorry
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/Harinder Baweja

New Delhi: An Air India passenger did not have the most pleasurable experience while eating her food at the VIP lounge of Air India at Delhi airport. The passenger, journalist Harinder Baweja, found a cockroach on her food plate at the lounge.

She took to Twitter to complain about the same, forcing the airline to tender an apology.

"Dear @airindiain cockroaches on food plates at your Delhi Lounge for business and first class passengers. Disgusting," Harinder Baweja, a journalist by profession, tweeted along with a picture of a roach on her plate.

The airline apologised for the incident on the micro blogging site and said the catering services provider had been asked to take corrective measures.

"We are sorry to hear this, Ms Harinder...We have alerted the agency managing lounge at T3 (Terminal 3). Necessary corrective measures are being taken immediately. We deeply apologise for this incident," it responded in a series of tweets.

Several others reacted to the happening on Twitter:

 

An airline source said that Air India subsidiary Hotel Corporation of India, which manages Centaur group of hotels, provides catering services at its lounge.

This comes almost a year after a passenger complained about a cockroach he spotted in his meal on an Air India flight to Chicago. The passenger had shared a pic of the same on Twitter.

Air India had offered an apology over the incident and had issued a notice to the caterer concerned. The airline had tweeted, “We have zero tolerance policy in this respect. Obligatory action is taking place.

There have been several instances of insects being found in food in aircraft.

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
Air India food cockroachAir India foodAir IndiaAir India VIP loungeDelhi airport VIP loungeDelhi airport Air India VIP lounge
Next
Story

Delhi government tests ‘anti-smog gun’ in Anand Vihar area, fails to shoot down pollution

Trending