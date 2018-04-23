Confusion over Punjab School Education Board Class 12 results 2018, new info on www.pseb.ac.in says results coming soon

CHANDIGARH: Massive confusion prevailed over Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 examinations results after the board deactivated the results link on Monday afternoon. The Punjab Board had earlier announced the results of Class 12 board examinations on official website pseb.ac.in. This year, a total of 327,159 students took the Class 12 exams.

Moments after declaring the results, the link to check results was deactivated. The board changed the earlier message of “Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination Provisional Result March 2018 NOW AVAILABLE” to “Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination Provisional Result March 2018 WILL BE AVAILABLE SOON”.

Several users to took to social media to question this. "It is removed by PSEB or some technical error?" wrote one person on Twitter (handle: @harmanjeetpreet)

The examinations for Class 12 were between on February 28 to March 24. The results were declared after a long delay owing to the board conducting the tests of a few subjects which were held from April 17 to April 20.

Last year, the passing percentage for Class 12 students was 65.33.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) was established in November 1969 through a legislative enactment. It was set up for the development and promotion of school education in the state of Punjab.

