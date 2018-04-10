हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress attacks Khattar government for 'untouchable' question on admission form

Posting a screenshot of the form, Congress's Surjewala questioned the need for students to disclose if their parents were engaged in 'unclean profession.' 

File photo

New Delhi: Congress on Tuesday opened a new front in its attack on BJP when party leader Randeep Surjewala highlighted how admission forms in the state of Haryana had a category where students were expected to mention if their parents were 'engaged in unclean profession.'

Posting a screenshot of the form, Surjewala questioned the need for students to disclose if their parents were engaged in 'unclean profession.' 

"BREAKING! Khattar Govt does it again. Students labelled as 'untouchables' & their parents occupation as 'unclean'" he tweeted. "Govt,taking a cue from NaMo App, issues a 100 pointer student admission form. Since when has Aadhar become mandatory for school admission?"

 

 

While many joined in and said it was deplorable to put such questions for students to answer in admission forms, there were several who also pointed out that answering these questions were not mandatory.

 

 

The Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana, nonetheless, has had several run-ins with controversies. From asking girls to dress 'decently' to asking Muslims to give up eating beef and defending initial investigations by local cops in the Ryan Murder Case, the CM himself has stirred up hornet's nest on several occasions.

Tags:
Manohar Lal KhattarRandeep SurjewalaCongressBJPHaryana government
