Congress failed as Opposition, pity party workers: PM Modi takes a dig at alliance talks

NEW DELHI: Taking a dig at Congress and it's leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday claimed that the party has failed to play the role of a good Opposition.

“In last four years, the truth of Congress and its associates have been revealed. Earlier public removed them due to their failure to deliver good governance, inefficiency to take decision and corruption. Now they've failed to play the role of opposition,” said the Prime Minister during a video interaction with BJP workers in Jaipur, Nawada, Ghaziabad, Hazaribag and Arunachal West.

“I feel pity for Congress workers. The entire party has suffered due to the focus on one family,” said PM Modi.

“They are trying to join parties while we are trying to join 1.25 hundred million hearts. In this nexus, the policy is vague, leadership is delusional and intention corrupt,” he added.

Taking a dig at Congress' effort to unite the Opposition ahead of 2019 elections, the Prime Minister said, “The grand alliance has no ties. They're just trying to hide their weaknesses behind few opportunistic persons,” said

“We'll never agree to divide the country for the sake of votes.”

After wishing everyone on Ganesh Chaturthi, PM Modi added that good work irks anti-social elements. "We're facing backlash due to our good work."