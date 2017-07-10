Congress flip-flops on meeting Chinese envoy, now says Rahul did meet Ambassador Luo Zhaohui

close
The Congress on Monday was needlessly dragged into a controversy after it initially denied a meeting has taken place between the party vice president and the Chinese envoy here only to change its stance a little while later. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 - 17:15
New Delhi: The Congress on Monday was needlessly dragged into a controversy after it initially denied a meeting has taken place between the party vice president and the Chinese envoy here only to change its stance a little while later. 

"Rahul Gandhi ji not only meet Chinese envoy but also the Bhutanese envoy and ex-NSA Shiv Shankar Menon," party spokesman RS Surjewala said adding, "Various ambassadors and envoys keep meeting Congress president and vice president time to time on courtesy basis."  

However, it was not immediately clear what transpired in the meeting. 

The flip-flop comes after the party initially denied that any meeting has taken place between the two.

Citing unnamed sources in Rahul Gandhi's office, the CNN News 18 had earlier reported that it denied any meeting between the party vice president and Chinese Ambassador Luo Zhaohui.

However later, confirming the meeting Surjewala said "Nobody should attempt to sensationalize this."

The development comes amid a stand-off between the Indian and Chinese troops in Dokalam over the construction of a road by China.

New Delhi has conveyed to China that such an action would represent a significant change of status quo with "serious" security implications. The road link could give China a major military advantage over India.

Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.

China and Bhutan are engaged in talks over the resolution of the dispute in the area. India argues that since it is a tri-junction involving the three countries, it also has a say in the issue, specially in the backdrop of 2012 agreement between special representatives of the two countries, that have till now held 19 rounds of talks.

Bhutan has no diplomatic ties with China. As a close friend and neighbour, Bhutan enjoys diplomatic and military support from India.

