Congress gheraos EC, calls it BJP's puppet on poll day in Gujarat

NEW DELHI: Congress workers on Thursday marched towards the Election Commission office in Delhi protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'roadshow' in Gujarat after casting his vote.

The Congress workers were stopped by police outside Sardar Patel Bhawan near Patel Chowk in Delhi. Security has been increased outside the Election Commission office.

Congress has been alleging that Modi violated the poll code by holding a mini 'roadshow' in Ranip after he voted for the assembly elections in the state on Thursday.

Modi reached the polling booth at Ranip amid huge applause from a flood of people. After he came out of the polling booth, he showed his inked finger to the crowd and greeted them.

Witnessing the pomp and show, the Congress has knocked the door of the Election Commission and accused Modi of holding a roadshow to influence voters in the state.

"Election Commission has become a puppet and constitutional norms are being violated. What is the reason that Amit Shah addressed the press meet at a public place like Ahmedabad airport, yet the Election Commission did not say anything. We demand that if EC has any shame for their position and Constitution, they need to act," Randeep Surjewala alleged adding that the poll panel has become a frontal organisation of the BJP.