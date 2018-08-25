Congress leader Siddaramaiah clarifies on 'CM again' comment, says 'want to become chief minister, but after next election'

A day after his comments on becoming Karnataka chief minister again stirred a controversy, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday clarified he only meant his party coming back to power in next assembly elections.

Asked if he wants to be the chief minister, Siddaramaiah said if people blessed him, he would want, but after the end of this government's term. "If people bless me, I will want to become the chief minister, but not now. After five years when next election is held. You can think whatever you want, but I said we will come to power in next election," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Addressing party workers in Hassan district on Friday, Siddaramaiah reportedly said if people wish, he will become chief minister again. After the former chief minister's remarks, reports surfaced that it could have an unsettling effect on the JDS-Congress government.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah's comments doubting the longevity of the JDS-Congress ministry and his differences over budget presentation had cast a shadow on the coalition.

Meanwhile, responding to Siddaramaiah's comments, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said, "Anybody can become a chief minister in this democracy. It is a democratic system."

KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao said Siddaramaiah as of now had no plans to contest election in future, but did not know what will happen in future.

JDS Secretary General Kunwar Danish Ali said there was no harm if Sidaramaiah wanted to be the chief minister if Congress comes back to power.

Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar said it was left to the party high command to make Siddaramaiah next chief minister. The Congress and JDS forged a post-poll alliance to form the government after the assembly elections in May last threw up a hung verdict.