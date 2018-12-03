Congress leadership asks Punjab cabinet to 'go soft' on Sidhu: Party sources

Chandigarh: Congress sources revealed on Monday that the party leadership has asked the Punjab cabinet to 'go soft' on Navjot Singh Sidhu despite his recent controversial comments - some directed apparently against CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

Sidhu, who was previously under attack from rival party leaders after his visit to Pakistan, has come under fire for his statement that Rahul Gandhi is the captain of captains. Seen as a reference made to Captain Amarinder Singh, some fellow Punjab ministers were angered by the remark. The Congress leadership though has reportedly told the Punjab cabinet to ease off of Sidhu who has been campaigning for the party in the election-bound states of Telangana and Rajasthan.

(Also read: Punjab Da Captain Sadda Captain: Posters put up after Navjot Singh Sidhu's remark)

The Punjab cabinet is scheduled to meet on Monday but Sidhu - busy with his campaigning duties - is expected to be absent. Party sources previously said that some of the leaders had plans of raising the controversy Sidhu had created with the state CM.

Sidhu has been in the line of fire since his recent visit to Pakistan - second in less than six months. The Congress leader and Punjab minister was in the neighbouring country for the foundation-stone-laying ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor but and was clicked with pro-Khalistan activist Gopal Chand Chawla. Political rivals - especially those in BJP and Akali Dal - questioned Sidhu but the former cricketer attempted to defend by saying that he did not know who Chawla was. To queries on why he went to Pakistan despite CM Amarinder expressing his reservations, he said that 'captain of captains' Rahul Gandhi had told him to go.