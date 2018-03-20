Congress' Lingayat move aimed at Yeddyurappa: BJP Minister

BENGALURU: Congress's decision to recognise Lingayat community as a religion is aimed at preventing Yeddyurappa from winning, alleged BJP leader and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

“Karnataka CM wants to reverse decision of Manmohan Singh govt on Lingayat community. Yeddyurappa ji comes from Lingayat community, Congress is doing so to prevent him from becoming Chief Minister by dividing society for votes. Weaker sections will be at loss,” said Meghwal.

Meghwal went to add, “Lingayat is a part of Hinduism. The matter of Lingayat as a separate religion is being brought up to fulfill political goals and divide Hindus.”

Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government on Monday accepted the recommendation to recognise the Lingayat community as a separate religion. The state Cabinet meeting okayed the religion based on the suggestions of Nagamohan Das committee and has approached the Centre for the same.

“When the Home Ministry will receive the proposal of Karnataka govt over #Lingayat issue, only then will a decision be taken,” sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Clashes broke out between Lingayat and Veerashaiva followers in Kalaburag on Monday, after members of the former faith came out to celebrate cabinet's decision.

The demand for a separate religion tag to Veerashaiva and Lingayat faiths has been surfaced from the numerically strong and politically-influential community, amidst resentment from within over projecting the two communities as the same.

The move to recognise Lingayat as a religion comes weeks before the Karnataka Assembly elections, which are likely to be held in May.