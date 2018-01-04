Congress only opposed to criminalisation part of triple talaq bill: Kapil Sibal

New Delhi: Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday said the party was opposed it only the criminalisation part of the triple talaq bill.

"We are for this bill, as the Supreme Court deemed the practice as unconstitutional and that is what the bill says, and we agree with it. But when it comes to criminalisation, neither the minority nor the majority judgement (of the SC) mentioned it, which is what we opposed," he told ANI.

"One will realise the motive behind the bill, especially the criminalisation aspect of the bill if he goes into the detail," he added

Meanwhile, a united Opposition on Wednesday had a face-off with the government over the triple talaq bill in the Rajya Sabha and stalled a debate on it insisting that it should be sent to a select panel, as the ruling BJP strongly sought its expeditious passage to stop the unlawful practice.

Amid noisy scenes, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017 for discussion and passage, but pandemonium broke out in the Upper House with the Opposition creating an uproar and the BJP countering it vociferously.

The House, which had met at 3 pm after witnessing three adjournments over the Maharashtra caste violence, also witnessed procedural wranglings from both sides.

While the government emphasised the need to pass the bill on an urgent basis citing a Supreme Court judgement pronouncing triple talaq as unconstitutional, the Opposition countered it saying the views of various stakeholders must be taken by the select panel.

While supporting the bill, the Opposition parties especially those from the Congress, Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party, insisted that it be referred to a select panel for further scrutiny, PTI reported.

As heated exchanges continued despite warnings and appeals, Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien adjourned the House for the day, without giving any ruling on the validity of the opposition's motion on the select panel.

The bill, which seeks to make instant triple talaq illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband, was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 28, 2017.

