Congress' RS Surjewala calls PM Modi arrogant, accuses him of destroying Indian economy

New Delhi: Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Friday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'arrogant' and accused his government of destroying Indian economy.

Surjewala took to Twitter to mock PM Modi and wrote that the BJP government at the centre had hampered the country's economy. He also called Finance Minister Arun Jaitley 'amateur'.

Surjewala's tweet came on a day when Central Statistics Office (CSO) released its first advance estimates and predicted that India's GDP would grow at a slower 6.5 percent in 2017-18 compared to the 7.1 percent in 2016-17.

Most private economists have also pared India`s growth forecast to 6.2 to 6.5 percent for the 2017-18 fiscal year, citing the impact of the chaotic launch of Goods and Services Tax in July on business activities.

The opposition in recent months has ramped up its attack on the government - accusing that GST and demonetisation have taken a massive toll on the country's economic growth.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has risen to become a very vocal advocate against most economic policies of NDA. While he has said in the past that demonetisation was responsible for wiping out confidence in the Indian economy, he even took a dig at PM Modi's 'Make in India' initiative on Thursday. "Guys a quick update on the Fake in India program," he had tweeted.