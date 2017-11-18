Congress supports GST, but not it's implementation: Former PM Manmohan Singh

KOCHI: Congress supports Centre's Good and Services Tax (GST), but not the way it was implemented, said former Prime Minister and senior party leader Manmohan Singh.

“GST is an idea which had the blessings of the Congress party, but we would have implemented it after due care and adequate preparation,” said Singh while speaking at a public meeting in Kochi organised by Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) .

According to reports, Singh lashed out at demonetisation, calling it a 'historic blunder'.

BJP government, which came into power with tall promises, failed miserably in implementing it, he said.

Singh urged the Left parties in India to cooperate with the Congress leadership at the national level to fight together against the "wrong" policies of the BJP-led Union government.

"At the national level, are we going to oppose the BJP as a united front or will the CPI(M) keep BJP and Congress at the same distance?" he asked.

He urged the party to cooperate with the Congress leadership at the national level and put up a united fight against the BJP's misrule and divisive policies.

The former prime minister also criticised Kerala's CPI (M)-led LDF government, saying "rule of law has crumbled, women in the state do not feel safe and economic progress is slow" under the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government.

