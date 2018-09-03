हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress thirsty for my blood, says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan has attacked the Congress party, saying it is “thirsty for my blood”. Targeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former chief Sonia Gandhi and Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath, Chouhan asked as to where they wish to take the grand old party.

Talking to mediapersons on Monday, the BJP leader said, “Congress mere khoon ki pyaasi ho gai hai. MP ki rajneeti mein yeh kabhi nahi hua. Vicharon ka sangarsh chalta tha, alag alag partiyan apne apne karyakaam karti thi, lekin kabhi yeh nahi hua (Congress is thirsty for my blood. This has never happened in the politics of Madhya Pradesh. There was always a battle of ideologies, different parties organised different programmes, but this never happened).” The Chief Minister made the remarks after stones were hurled at his vehicle in Sidhi during Jan Ashirwad Yatra allegedly by Congress workers on Sunday.

“I want to ask Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Congress state president Kamal Nath, in which direction do they wish to take Congress? Is it fine what their leaders and workers are doing?” he further said.

During his state-wide Ashirwad Yatra on Sunday, some miscreants pelted stones at the vehicle of the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister. However, Chouhan escaped unhurt in the incident. Stones were hurled at Chouhan's vehicle in Churhat area, which is the assembly constituency of Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh.

Later addressing a public meeting in the district as part of his Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Chouhan dared Singh to come in the open and fight with him.

"Ajay Singh, if you have strength come in open and fight with me," he said.

"I am physically weak but I won't be bogged down by your deeds. People of the state are with me," he added.

The Congress later issued a press release saying no member of the party was involved in the stone-pelting incident. Dismissing the allegations, Ajay Singh said that the Congress did not believe in or follow the culture of violence.

"I suspect that it was a well thought and hatched conspiracy aimed at defaming me and people of Churhat," Singh had further said.

