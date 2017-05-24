Congress to make organisational changes in three poll-bound states

New Delhi: Organisational revamp in the Congress will be effected soon in the poll-bound states of Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, a senior party leader said on Wednesday.

"The party re-organisation is on. Three election-bound states have undergone a revamp. New teams will be announced for Himachal, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Meetings with various leaders are on and new teams will be announced soon," he added.

Elections in Himachal Pradesh are expected by the year-end. Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will go to polls next year.

The Congress leader said appointment of some new Pradesh Congress Committee Presidents is on the cards. "You`ll see more of announcements in the days to come," he said.

He said he had no idea when the next Congress Working Committee meeting will be held.

"After the organisational polls, to be completed by October 15, a plenary has to be convened. Before that, it is mandatory for the CWC to meet."

Earlier reports said senior Congress leader Kamal Nath could be appointed to head the party unit in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, Avinash Pande was made in charge of party affairs in Rajasthan, where assembly elections are due next year.

The Congress has appointed new party in-charges in Gujarat and Karnataka, where elections will be held in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Senior leader Digvijaya Singh was removed as Congress General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka as well as Goa, and replaced by party MP K.C. Venugopal, who was also elevated as General Secretary.

All India Congress Committee Secretary A. Chella Kumar has been made in-charge of the party in Goa.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been appointed as the in-charge of Gujarat Congress.