Congress to rebrand Rahul ahead of his elevation, may change Twitter ID

New Delhi: The Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is likely to change his Twitter handle from @OfficeOfRG to @rahulgandhi, ahead of his elevation to the party president's post.

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's massive popularity on Twitter, the Congress too plans to project Rahul Gandhi as a major political force, and in the process may change his Twitter id.

Though too short of numbers when compared to Prime Minister Modi, who has 35.5 million followers, the Gandhi scion is also followed by nearly 3.78 million people on the popular social networking website.

Rahul Gandhi has been in an attacking mode these days and targeted PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah over issues ranging from demonetisation, surgical strikes to GST and others.

On Tuesday, the Congress VP slammed BJP president Amit Shah's son on Twitter calling him 'Shah-Zada' and asking 'Why this Kolaveri Da?'. The tweet was apparently regarding an ongoing controversy that involves Jay Shah's business.

Last week, the Uttarakhand Congress had passed a resolution urging Rahul to take over as party president.

The elevation of the 47-year-old has been in the works for a long time, with party leaders stating from time to time that he should take over as the party chief.

Gandhi was appointed Congress VP in 2013.

Interestingly, the elevation will come ahead of crucial Assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the Congress is facing a stiff challenge from the BJP.

Adding weightage to such reports, Congress leader Sachin Pilot had earlier said that during a meeting of of senior office bearers and newly elected Pradesh Congress Commitee (PCC) delegates from Rajasthan, an unanimous proposal was passed that Rahul Gandhi be elected as president of All India Congress Committee.

Of late, many Congress leaders have publicly expressed their desire of Rahul Gandhi to over as Congress president from his mother Sonia Gandhi.