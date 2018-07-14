हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress trolls Nawaz Sharif’s ‘dear friend’ PM Modi over ex-Pakistan PM’s arrest

The Congress party on Monday trolled Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the arrest of former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif. Sharing a photograph of Modi and Nawaz, clicked during the latter’s surprise visit to Pakistan in December 2015, on microblogging site Twitter, the Congress asked about Prime Minister Modi’s take on Nawaz’s arrest.

“Nawaz Sharif has been arrested on corruption charges. We’d like to know what his dear friend, PM Modi has to say about this,” tweeted the Congress party along with a photograph of the two leaders.

Reacting to the post by the Congress, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah termed the tweet as “disappointing”. He said that while he was critical of Prime Minister Modi over several issues, attempts made by him to repair India-Pakistan ties was not one of them.

Expressing his displeasure over the tweet by the Congress party, the National Conference leader wrote, “There are a lot of things I will be critical of PM Modi for but attempting to repair India’s relations with Pakistan is certainly not one of them. I’m not even getting in to the internal politics of Pakistan that makes this tweet even more disappointing.”

This comes after Nawaz and his daughter Maryam were arrested on corruption charges soon after they arrived in Lahore from London via Abu Dhabi on Friday. Following the arrest, they were lodged in Adiala jail where they were reportedly given B Class facility owing to their social status.

Reacting to the arrest of Nawaz and his daughter, the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) hit out at the Pakistan administration. Addressing mediapersons over the issue, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif alleged that they were being treated like terrorists as they were tried inside the jail itself.

He said, “We've come to know that they (Nawaz Sharif and Maryam) have been taken to Adiala jail and they'll be tried inside the jail. Only terrorists are tried inside a jail. This is wrong. What message do you want to send across the country?”

