Congress tweets on Sridevi's death and Twitter is fuming

NEW DELHI: Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi breathed her last on Saturday following a massive cardiac arrest in Dubai. The news of her demise has left her fans across all generations shell-shocked. Social media is flooded with reactions remembering the smile, grace and elegance of the late actor.

Among the millions of tweets posted on the death of the actor, the one from the Indian National Congress has not gone down well with people. Remembering Sridevi, INCIndia tweeted: "We regret to hear about the passing away of Sridevi. An actor par excellence. A legend who will continue to live in our hearts through her stellar body of work. Our deepest condolences to her loved ones. She was awarded the Padma Shri by the UPA Govt in 2013."

Soon after the tweet was posted, social media users pounced upon the Congress for playing politics and for trying to gain brownie points even at the time of the death of a loved actor. The Congress was forced to delete the tweet.

Here are some of the angry reactions:

How an oldest party of country politicise death of legend #Sridevi . What is the use of mentioned awarded padmashri during UPA govt. Sham !!!! https://t.co/Mn1KWAJaez — Parthsarthi Sharma (@pss1987) February 25, 2018

"She Was Awarded The Padma Shri By The UPA Govt In 2013". Are You Serious? Is That Line Even Necessary To Pay Tribute To A Legendary Actress? Please Stop Politicising The Death. You Guys Are Disgrace To Humanity. Shame On You Congress. #Sridevi #RIPSridevihttps://t.co/gdPHFEIWE4 — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) February 25, 2018

Was that necessary to mention what award she recieved during UPA government. Disgusting. Stop giving political colour to everything. Now don't blame the P.M for her death, because you are the best in that field. #sridevi #RIPSridevi — Joydeep Barooah (@jdbarooah) February 25, 2018

With correction. She was awarded Padma Shri by the Indian government, not the UPA government. No politics in her death please. Rest in eternal peace, #SRIDEVI. — Sreejith Panickar (@PanickarS) February 25, 2018

Don't know about the name, but "Awarded padma shri by UPA" will be the 1st sentence written on her gravestone. #Sridevi #Congress https://t.co/FL48wNsPv0 — Mangalya Lakhia (@Mangalyalakhia) February 25, 2018

India must vote for @INCIndia cos Congress/UPA Government gave #Sridevi Padma Awards. And you stupid People of India thought GOVERNMENT of India conferred the award cos People of India Appreciate her Contribution to Indian Cinema. Disgusting @INCIndia

Sic/Mental @OfficeOfRG https://t.co/0GJL0JzWxY — Raman (@being_delhite) February 25, 2018

Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi paid condolence to Sridevi's family. "Shocked to hear about the sudden and untimely death of one of India’s favourite actress, Sridevi. Sridevi was an incredibly talented and versatile actress whose vast body of work spanned a range of genres and languages. My condolences to her family. May her soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Shocked to hear about the sudden and untimely death of one of India's favourite actress, Sridevi. Sridevi was an incredibly talented and versatile actress whose vast body of work spanned a range of genres and languages. My condolences to her family. May her soul rest in peace. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 25, 2018

Sridevi breathed her last while she was in Dubai to attend a family wedding with her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi. While some of her family members returned from Dubai after the wedding, Sridevi, Boney and her younger daughter Khushi stayed back. Her elder daughter -- Janhvi -- had not travelled with the family because of the shooting schedule for her upcoming Bollywood film, her first in the industry.

Fans have been gathering outside her residence in Andheri area of Mumbai soon after the reports of her demise came in.