Congress tweets on Sridevi's death and Twitter is fuming

Among the millions of tweets posted on the death of Sridevi, the one from Indian National Congress has not gone down well with people. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 25, 2018, 10:06 AM IST
NEW DELHI: Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi breathed her last on Saturday following a massive cardiac arrest in Dubai. The news of her demise has left her fans across all generations shell-shocked. Social media is flooded with reactions remembering the smile, grace and elegance of the late actor.

Among the millions of tweets posted on the death of the actor, the one from the Indian National Congress has not gone down well with people. Remembering Sridevi, INCIndia tweeted: "We regret to hear about the passing away of Sridevi. An actor par excellence. A legend who will continue to live in our hearts through her stellar body of work. Our deepest condolences to her loved ones. She was awarded the Padma Shri by the UPA Govt in 2013."

Soon after the tweet was posted, social media users pounced upon the Congress for playing politics and for trying to gain brownie points even at the time of the death of a loved actor. The Congress was forced to delete the tweet.

Here are some of the angry reactions:

Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi paid condolence to Sridevi's family. "Shocked to hear about the sudden and untimely death of one of India’s favourite actress, Sridevi. Sridevi was an incredibly talented and versatile actress whose vast body of work spanned a range of genres and languages. My condolences to her family. May her soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Sridevi breathed her last while she was in Dubai to attend a family wedding with her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi. While some of her family members returned from Dubai after the wedding, Sridevi, Boney and her younger daughter Khushi stayed back. Her elder daughter -- Janhvi -- had not travelled with the family because of the shooting schedule for her upcoming Bollywood film, her first in the industry.

Fans have been gathering outside her residence in Andheri area of Mumbai soon after the reports of her demise came in.

 

