Congress undermined Pakistan's terror role in India: Arun Jaitley

NEW DELHI: Firing a fresh salvo at the Congress on Monday, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the party has always “underplayed Pakistan's role in instigating terrorism in the country”.

He made the remarks after Congress leader Manmohan Singh asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise for questioning him about his dinner-meeting with the then Pakistan High Commissioner in Delhi.

The meeting was hosted by now expelled Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and was attended by ex-Indian diplomats, which had served in Pakistan, politicians and other top Indian and Pakistani retired military officers.

“Congress must come out with detailed facts what transpired in that meeting and what was the necessity of having it in present circumstances.

“Yesterday they were in denial about it & today instead of accepting it as a misadventure, they try to blame those raising the issue,” Jaitley said.

Modi had trained his gun at Aiyar and the Congress during a poll rally in Gujarat on Sunday which came after the expelled leader described him as 'neech'. Modi said Aiyar and other Congress leaders held secret talks with the Pakistani envoy in Delhi.

“The same Mani Shankar Aiyar, who insulted Gujarat, held secret meetings with the Pakistan High Commissioner. What was the reason,” the PM had asked at a rally in Gujarat's Palanpur.

Though he did not elaborate on his comment, he may have suggested that Ayer and the Congress maintained a secret relationship with the Pakistanis even if it was against the national interest.

Jaitley said he was surprised at Manmohan Singh issuing a statement on behalf of the Congress party asking the prime minister to apologise for what he said at an election rally.

He said, “Those like Mani Shankar Aiyar always had an inconsistent position. They maintained a parallel line of dialogue, underplayed Pakistan's role in instigating terrorism in India and continued to engage with them (Pakistan).