Congress will not allow 'chowkidaar' to do 'chori': Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Leading a largescale street protest against CBI Director Alok Verma being sent on leave, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi launched a massive attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP-led Centre on Friday.

“Congress will not allow 'chowkidaar' (watchman) to do 'chori' (theft),” said Rahul while on his way to court arrest in Lodhi Road Police Station after protests outside CBI Headquarters.

“Every institution in India being ruined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

Rahul along with top Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, Ahmed Patel and Pramod Tiwari were later arrested.

Congress party held protests outisde CBI officers across the country. Chaos erupted in the national capital after demonstrators were detained as they tried to break barricades set up outside CBI headquarters. Water cannons were used against Congress workers in Chandigarh.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court ordered the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to complete the probe into allegations and counter allegations within two weeks under the supervision of former SC judge A K Patnaik.

The Centre and the CBI need to submit their findings in the matter in 10 days to the CVC, said the three-judge bench comprising of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph.

Interim CBI chief Nagheshwar Rao will perform only routine tasks and not take any policy decisions till SC hears the matter again till the next hearing, said Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.