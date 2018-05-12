Congress workers clash over ticket distribution for Kanpur Municipal Corporation polls. Watch

New Delhi: Scenes of absolute chaos, anarchy and pandemonium were witnessed on Saturday when Congress party workers clashed with each other over the ticket distribution for Kanpur Municipal Corporation polls. That senior party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Raj Babbar were present at the venue at the time which would further embarrass Congress.

The incident took place at the Ragender Swarup Auditorium in Kanpur where Congress workers had assembled along with leaders like Azad and Babbar. While the exact cause of the chaos that eventually broke out is not yet known, several workers were seen yelling at each other and taking on aggressive postures. In a video of the incident, Azad and Babbar - sitting on a stage - can be seen watching in stunned silence even as someone on the mike repeatedly urges the workers to calm down.

#WATCH Clashes broke out among Congress party workers during a party conference at Ragender Swarup Auditorium in #Kanpur, allegedly over the distribution of tickets for Kanpur Municipal Corporation polls '07. Party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad & Raj Babbar were present at the event. pic.twitter.com/aFFDmnobTl — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 12, 2018

The latest incident is likely to cause massive embarrassment to Congress at a time when party president Rahul Gandhi has said workers need to come together and strive for favourable results in upcoming state elections the Lok Sabha elections next year.