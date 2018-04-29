हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Madhya Pradesh police recrutiment

Constable candidates labelled with caste in Madhya Pradesh

Aspirants for the post of constables in Madhya Pradesh Police recruitment 2018 drive were labelled with their respective caste on their chest during medical examination. The incident came to light in district hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar.

Confirming a probe into the labelling of candidates, Superintendent of Police Birendra Singh said that the matter was a “serious” one. He told news agency ANI, “it is a serious matter and we have ordered an investigation.”

More details are awaited.

