Constable candidates labelled with caste in Madhya Pradesh

Aspirants for the post of constables in Madhya Pradesh Police recruitment 2018 drive were labelled with their respective caste on their chest during medical examination. The incident came to light in district hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar.

Candidates for post of Constables labelled with their respective caste on their chest during medical examination at a district hospital in Dhar. Superintendent of Police Birendra Singh says, 'it is a serious matter & we have ordered investigation' #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/hKUbChuDSA — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2018

Confirming a probe into the labelling of candidates, Superintendent of Police Birendra Singh said that the matter was a “serious” one. He told news agency ANI, “it is a serious matter and we have ordered an investigation.”

