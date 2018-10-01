हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Justice Gogoi

Constitution unites people, guides us whenever in doubt: Justice Gogoi at CJI Mishra's farewell

The CJI designate's statement comes while he speaking at the farewell of CJI Dipak Mishra.

ANI photo

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India designate Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Monday said it is the Constitution that unites the people of the country. "Whenever we are in doubt it is Constitutional morality which should guide us," he said.

Justice Gogoi added, "What we should we wear, eat, believe etc are issues which cut and divide us. So what is it that unites us. Without doubt it is Constitution."

The CJI designate's statement comes while he speaking at the farewell of CJI Dipak Mishra, whose 13-month term ended on Monday.

Speaking on the outgoing CJI, Justice Gogoi said, "He has upheld freedom of an individual to choose and express choice. Cases like Shakti Vahini, Shafin Jahan and Navtej Johar involved individual's liberty to choose his choice in form of partner whom society doesn't approve."

CJI Misra held the court, along with his successor Ranjan Gogoi, for the last time on Monday. He presided over benches that delivered a series of key verdicts like the one on Aadhaar and homosexuality during the last 10 days.

Justice Misra was appointed additional judge of the Orissa High Court on January 17, 1996, before his transfer to the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He became a permanent judge on December 19, 1997.

He assumed charge of the office of chief justice of Patna High Court on December 23, 2009 and became chief justice of the Delhi High Court on May 24, 2010. 

He was elevated as a judge of the apex court on October 10, 2011 and became the Chief Justice on August 28, 2017.

Justice Gogoi will take over the baton from Justice Misra on October 3.

(With inputs from agencies)

