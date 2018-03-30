Cops on lookout for whistleblower in CBSE papers leak case, believes he might have the key

Reported by Neeraj Gaur

The crime branch of Delhi Police is on a lookout for the whistleblower in the CBSE board examination papers leak case. The police believe that it is the same person who had warned the board on more than one occasion about the question paper leak of class 10 Mathematics and class 12 Economics exam.

Notably, the CBSE board had received a fax from an unknown person on March 23 naming a person who runs a coaching institute in Rajinder Nagar area of the national capital. The board had also said that the fax had named two schools in connection with the paper leak.

Sharing the details with Delhi Police in a formal letter, the CBSE referred to an unaddressed envelope received on March 26, the day class 12 Economics examination was conducted. The envelope contained four sheets of hand-written answers of Economics paper. The complaint also mentioned a WhatsApp number which was allegedly used to circulate the leaked paper.

Later on March 28, the CBSE chairman got a mail from an email id devn532@gmail.com at 1.39 pm with 12 pages attached with the same. The attached sheets contained questions and answers of Mathematics paper. There was also an appeal by the sender to cancel the paper. The board, however, did not cancel the paper and informed the police about the mail 90 minutes after the exam.

The police believe that there might be one person behind all these correspondences to CBSE and might provide important clue to solve the case. The CBSE has also written a letter to Google in this regard.

According to the crime branch, class 12 Economics paper was leaked on 10 WhatsApp groups, each comprising 50 members, including tutors, students and parents of some students. The four mobile numbers that were shared with the board in the courier to Rouse Avenue office of the board belong to tutors.