Supreme Court

Cow vigilantism & mob-lynching: SC raps states over delay in report submission, grants a week's time

Eleven states have submitted their compliance report on lynching incidents so far.

NEW DELHI: Taking strong note of delay in submitting action report on cow vigilantism and mob-lynching by several states, the Supreme Court on Friday granted a week's time to file the compliance document.

Eleven states have submitted their compliance report on lynching incidents so far, observed the SC. 

On  July 17, the top court had observed that “horrendous acts of mobocracy cannot be allowed to become a new norm and has to be curbed with iron hands,” adding that states cannot turn a deaf ear to such incidents. A three-bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud had directed the Central and state government to take preventive and remedial measures to stop lynching incidents in future and submit a report on preventive actions taken. 

If the reports are not filed on time, then home secretary of defaulting state will have to appear in person before the court, said the SC on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh governments assured the SC that it is coming down with a heavy hand on incidents of mob lynching. 

On Friday, Rajasthan government in its response stated that those accused in the Alwar lynching incident in which 28-year-old Rakbar had been brutally assaulted. And while there have been allegations that cops delayed taking him to the hospital - which in turn led to his death, the state government told the apex court that strict action had already been taken against erring cops. It also informed that a charge sheet has been filed in the case in a lower court.

The UP government too has been in the eye of a storm due to incidents of mob lynching in the state. In its response, the government attempted to assure the top court that surveillance and preventive steps have been put in place to ensure such incidents are not repeated. The top court was told that the SPs in every district have been made Nodal Officers and that there is a task force which has been comprised. This task force will keep a check on people suspected of either inciting violence or of spreading rumours.

With agency inputs

