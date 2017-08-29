Criminalising marital rape may destabilise institution of marriage, cannot blindly follow West: Govt

Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said in Delhi High Court that marital rape cannot be criminalised as India had its own unique set of problems like literacy, lack of financial empowerment of majority of females, diversity and poverty.

It also mainatined that India could not “blindly follow Western countries in this regard”.

The Centre further submitted that what constituted marital rape and what would constitute marital non-rape needed to be defined precisely before a view on its criminalisation is taken.

It added that if all sexual acts by a man with his own wife would qualify to be marital rape, then the judgment as to whether it is a marital rape or not would singularly rest with the wife.

Mooeover, the government asked as to what evidences the courts would rely upon in such circumstances because there could be no lasting evidence in case of sexual acts between a man and his wife.

It felt that criminalising marital rape might destabilise the institution of marriage.

The government said that it had to be "ensured adequately that marital rape does not become a phenomenon which may destabilise the institution of marriage."

A men's rights group had approached the Delhi High Court seeking to oppose women's rights groups, which has challenged the exception in law that protects a husband from being tried for the rape of his wife.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal has been hearing petitions filed by NGO RIT Foundation, All India Democratic Women's Association and a marital rape victim, challenging the exception to rape under Section 375 and Section 376B as unconstitutional.

The pleas challenge the Indian Penal Code's Section 375, saying it does not consider sexual intercourse of a man with his wife as rape. Section 375, which defines 'rape', also contains the exception provision which states that the rape law would not apply to assault or sexual intercourse by a husband with his wife over 15 years of age. Section 376B deals with sexual intercourse by a man with his wife during separation.

Seeking to be made a party in the case filed by the women's rights groups, Men Welfare Trust, an NGO based in Delhi, contended that the existing laws were "very much capable of dealing with the cases of sexual abuse of women".

The NGO said, "There is no need to either bring a fresh law to deal with it nor there is a requirement to withdraw the protection granted to husbands under Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code."

Men's plea argued that "the sexual abuse in a domestic relationship should not be termed as rape".

On the other hand, one of the petitions filed by the women's group has also challenged Section 198B of Criminal Procedure Code, which says that "no court shall take cognizance of an offence punishable under Section 376B of IPC where the persons are in a marital relationship".

(With IANS inputs)