CRPF

CRPF's lady commandos ready to deal with women stone pelters in J&K

CRPF's 'Super 500' has been given special training to deal with sensitive situations where women join stone pelters in hindering anti-terror operations.

New Delhi: Incidents of stone pelting has repeatedly challenged security forces across Jammu and Kashmir in recent times. While young men usually form the bulk of stone pelting groups here, the number of women participants too are reportedly on the rise and now, CRPF has prepared a team of lady commandos to deal with such situations.

Stone pelters have often been accused of hindering anti-terror operations in J&K. It has also bee observed by security forces that in recent times, women stone pelters participate in such unfortunate incidents. Their growing number has been a major concern as an already sensitive situation of bringing stone pelters under control becomes even more sensitive if there are women involved. All of that may soon change though has the CRPF's 'Super 500' - a team of lady commandos - are ready to be deployed to specifically tackle women stone pelters.

Zee News has learnt that in situations where women stone pelters target security forces, a 'crack team' of Super 500 commandos would be brought into action. These commandos have been given rigorous training which includes being blindfolded to deal with night-time deployment and repairing weapons in under a minute in case of any malfunction.

Intelligence agencies widely suspect that Pakistan is funding stone-pelters in Jammu and Kashmir and that teams of stone pelters are also being organised by several separatists. The decision to now deploy women commandos could have an enormous benefit for under-pressure security forces.

