CWC to meet today, set ball rolling for Rahul Gandhi's elevation as Congress president

NEW DELHI: The Congress Working Committee will meet on Monday at Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence to initiate the process of Rahul Gandhi's elevation to the top ost of the grand old party, reports said.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 10:30 am.

The party sources said the CWC will approve the schedule for the Congress president's election.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to be the only candidate in the fray, the sources said.

The CWC will decide on the schedule for the election of the Congress president, including the date for filing of nomination and the election.

Party leaders say though it was not necessary to convene a formal meeting of the CWC to approve the schedule of the presidential election, Sonia Gandhi has decided to get the approval of the party's highest decision-making body.

On the last day of filing the nomination, if no other contestant files his/her nomination against Gandhi, then he will be declared President unopposed.

The party has time till December 31 to complete the entire organisational election process and submit the report to the Election Commission.

The Congress had earlier set a deadline to complete the organisational elections by October-end.