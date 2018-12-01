हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cyclone Gaja: Centre releases 2nd installment of disaster aid as interim relief to help Tamil Nadu

The cyclone has claimed 63 lives, with Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai being the worst affected districts.

Cyclone Gaja: Centre releases 2nd installment of disaster aid as interim relief to help Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday released the second installment of Central Share of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) as an interim aid to help Tamil Nadu in providing relief measures to the people affected in Gaja Cyclone. The installment amounts to Rs 353.70 crore for the year 2018-19.

Last week, a central team was deputed to assess the damage caused by the severe cyclone storm. The team held discussions with Chief Minister K Palaniswami at the Secretariat.

Palaniswami, who earlier held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, sought about Rs 15,000 crore as central assistance towards relief and rehabilitation activities in cyclone-hit districts of the state. 

Cyclone 'Gaja' had crossed the Tamil Nadu coast early on November 16 between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam, about 300 km from Chennai. It left behind a trail of destruction in Nagapattinam district and also in several other districts.

The cyclone has claimed 63 lives, with Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai being the worst affected districts.

(With inputs from agencies)

