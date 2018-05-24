Cyclone Mekunu turns 'very severe', may cause heavy showers along Maharashtra coast

Mumbai: Cyclone Mekunu is likely to trigger heavy showers along the western coast of Maharashtra in the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned on Thursday. Some isolated places in Konkan will receive rain, but the rest of Maharashtra will have no impact.

"The Mekunu cyclone has moved away from the Indian coast, but it is likely to cause the western coast receive some heavy spells of showers," an IMD official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. The winds blowing in central Maharashtra have slightly brought down the temperature in Marathwada region. There is an overall drop in the temperature by a couple of degrees Celsius, but Vidarbha is still simmering, the Met official added.

Cyclone Mekunu had hit the Yemeni island of Socotra, causing severe flooding and damage.

Meanwhile, the lifeguard agency manning Goa's beaches has advised people not to venture into the sea for 72 hours from Thursday due to the cyclonic storm. "The cyclonic storm Mekunu brewing in the south-west Arabian Sea is expected to impact sea conditions," said a statement from Drishti Marine, the agency appointed by the state government for lifeguard duties.

Rough seas and high-speed winds are expected over the next three days, it said, adding there is a possibility of a surge of waves during high tide in the low-lying areas.

Following is the press release issued by the IMD at 1:30 pm on May 24, 2018:

The severe cyclonic storm 'Mekunu' moved nearly north-northwestwards and intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm at 14:30 hours IST of yesterday, May 23, 2018. It further moved nearly northwards and lay centred at 08:30 hrs IST of May 24, 2018, over west-central and adjoining southwest the Arabian Sea near latitude 13.30N and longitude 55.40E, about 180 km east-northeast of Socotra Islands and 440 km south-southeast of Salalah (Oman). It is very likely to intensify further during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move nearly northwards during next 24 hours and then north-northwestwards and cross south Oman-southeast Yemen coasts as an extremely severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 160-170 kmph gusting to 190 kmph between 530E and 550E close to Salalah, around May 26, 2018 morning.

Gale winds speed reaching 135-145 kmph gusting to 160 kmph is prevailing over the west-central Arabian Sea and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea. The wind speed will gradually increase over west central Arabian Sea off south Oman-south east Yemen coasts with the increase in the intensity of the system during May 24-26. The maximum wind speed of 160-170 kmph gusting to 190 kmph likely to prevail along and off south Oman-south east Yemen coasts from 25th evening.

Sea condition is phenomenal over west-central and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea and will continue to be phenomenal over west central Arabian Sea till 26th morning. It will improve gradually thereafter. The sea condition over adjacent areas of southwest Arabian Sea will remain phenomenal till 24th evening and improve gradually thereafter.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the south-west Arabian Sea till May 24 and into west-central Arabian Sea till May 26.

