Cyclone Pabuk: Vessel services to remain suspended at Port Blair due to heavy rains

As cyclone ‘Pabuk’ weakened into a deep depression on Monday, the Directorate of Shipping Services informed locals and tourists that vessel services will remain suspended at Port Blair on Tuesday.

Passenger vessels plying in between Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep, Shaheed Dweep and Baratang will remain suspended due to heavy rains caused by the deep depression.

On the other hand, service of vehicle ferry vessels in the route between Chatham - Bambooflat, Chatham - Dundas Point will also remain suspended on Tuesday. However, harbour ferry services will remain normal subject to the prevailing weather conditions.

On Monday, two Port Blair flights were delayed due to bad weather.

Some airlines have even issued advisories that no extra fare will be charged for cancellation of flights due to bad weather.

Vistara airlines in its advisory said, “Flights landing and departing out of Port Blair in between January 5-8 may get impacted by Cyclone Pabuk. We will waive change and cancel fees for all passengers who request it. Only fare difference, if any, will be applicable for date changes.”

On the other hand, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted more rains for Andamans over the next 12 hours.

“Rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Andaman Islands during next 12 hours. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to prevail over eastcentral Bay of Bengal, Andaman Islands and adjoining Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal during next 12 hours. It is likely to become 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph from the morning of 08th January, 2019 and decrease further thereafter,” said the last weather bulletin on Monday evening.

The weather bulletin issued by the Indian Meteorological Department also asked the fishermen not to venture into deep seas as the sea conditions will remain rough.

“Sea condition is very likely to be rough to very rough over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, around Andaman Islands during next 12 hours and will be rough during subsequent 12 hours. Fishermen are advised not to venture into eastcentral Bay of Bengal, north Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours,” said the bulletin.

Details of the cancelled vessels:

1. MV North Passage - 0620 Hrs - Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep - Cancelled

2. MV Rani Changa- 0620 Hrs - Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep - Cancelled

3. MV Bambooka - 0630 Hrs - Port Blair to Shaheed Dweep - Cancelled

4. MV Bambooka - 1100 Hrs - Port Blair to Shaheed Dweep - Cancelled

5. MV Bambooka - 1300 Hrs - Shaheed Dweep to Swaraj Dweep - Cancelled

6. MV Rani Lakshmi - 1300 Hrs - Port Blair to Shaheed Dweep - Cancelled

7. MV North Passage - 1400 Hrs - Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep - Cancelled

8. MV Rani Changa- 1400 Hrs - Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep - Cancelled

9. MV Chouldari - 0600 Hrs - Port Blair to Baratang - Cancelled

10. MV Dering - 0630 Hrs - Port Blair to Rangat via Swaraj Dweep - Cancelled

11. MV Bharat Seema- 0630 Hrs - Port Blair to Car Nicobar via Hut Bay - Postponed till further notice

12. MV Coral Queen - 0900 Hrs - Port Blair to Hut Bay - Postponed till further notice