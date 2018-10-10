Cyclone Titli: High alert in Odisha, AP; heavy rains expected; schools, colleges closed

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm `Titli` Tuesday and is likely become a severe storm over next 24 hours, warned the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The storm is expected to move towards Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coasts on Thursday, October 11.

"It is likely to move northwestwards and cross Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts between Gopalpur and Kalingapatnam around the morning of 11 October," said the weather department in a statement.

Both the states are on high alert, and advised schools and colleges to stay shut, as the storm inched closer.

Those living in low-lying areas and in 'kutchha' houses along the coast have been asked to evacuate their homes.

Cyclone Titli lays centred at about 510 km southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha and 460 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The government has ordered closure of schools, colleges and anganwadi centres in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagtsinghpur from Wednesday.

The Indian Coast Guard tweeted:

#CycloneTitli While Remote Operating Centres & Stations of #CoastGuard Eastern SeaBoard relay Weather Warning & Advisory to boats at sea to return harbour @IndiaCoastGuard ships at sea cautions & shepherds the fishing boats operating off Bay of Bengal to safety @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/Gb5cWUtcTr — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) October 9, 2018

Rough 2 Very Rough Sea Condition prevails over South East & East Central Bay of Bengal due Cyclonic storm 'TITLI' which lay centered 460-510 Kms off #AndhraPradesh #Odisha Coast. @IndiaCoastGuard continue to broadcast Weather Warning/Advisory for Boats at sea 2 return harbour. pic.twitter.com/GqlKpsZWLA — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) October 9, 2018

Heavy rains are expected in the coastal districts of Odisha, with the maximum damage expected in coastal districts of Khorda, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh. A warning has also been issued to people residing in the low-lying areas, as there is a possibility of trees falling down on houses.

The IMD also warned the fishermen not to carry out any fishing activities on October 12.

"We have informed the fishermen about not carrying any fishing activities on October 12 as there is a possibility of wind speeds touching 125 Kmph," said senior IMD scientist Sashikant.

Teams of NDRF and Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) along with Fire Service personnel have been sent to various districts of Odisha. All the 879 cyclone and flood shelters have been kept in a state of preparedness, the officer added.

